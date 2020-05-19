Agassiz Speedway AGM and Test & Tune Set For June

Agassiz/Kent – While Agassiz Speedway are still unable to have race events, organizers have now confirmed TEST & TUNE dates in June (June 6 & 20), with Rookie Orientation on June 6th.

Please refer to the website for details.

Pre-registering for a T&T session is strongly encouraged, but not mandatory – sessions are limited to a max 20 cars (one driver, one pit crew, strictly enforced).

The June 2 General Meeting will also be going ahead.

However, for social distancing protocol, they will be holding the meeting in the general spectator area at the track at 6:30 pm (vs the usual 7:30 pm) so everyone attending can social distance. This meeting will be weather permitting, and if it is raining, a call will be made by noon that day whether to cancel or not – so please check Facebook and/or the website after noon before heading out.