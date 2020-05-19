AbbyPD Seek Witnesses in Road Rage Incident

Abbotsford – On Wednesday May 13, 2020, (4PM), a silver Chevrolet Camaro was observed driving erratically eastbound on North Parallel from Atkinson Road. The driver of the Camaro was observed driving at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles.

The Camaro travelled over the highway overpass at No. 3 Road and pulled over on the westbound Hwy 1 onramp. Two other vehicles pulled up beside the Camaro and the occupants engaged in a verbal altercation.

Another witness to the erratic driving behaviour pulled up behind the vehicles and got out to talk to the Camaro driver about the incident. As he approached the Camaro, the Camaro’s driver exited the vehicle and, without provocation, assaulted this witness. The witness raised his arms in self defence and was able to yield off multiple swings before the driver suddenly got into the Camaro and left the scene. The witness noticed his sleeve was cut open and he was bleeding from a deep laceration to his elbow. He observed a black lock-blade knife on the ground where he had been attacked.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam video of North Parallel Road between Atkinson Road and No. 3 Road between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm on May 13, 2020, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.