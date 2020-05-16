UPDATE – Nuggets Has Re-Opened – Used Books/CD Shop Owner Found A Jukebox, Needs Help With Restoration

Chilliwack -MAY 16 2020 UPDATE – After being out of commission due to COVID-19, Nuggets on Wellington next to Decades has re-opened. Neil Stad has his daughters helping out with social distancing and a spritz of sanitizer. Neil is still looking for help restoring the old jukebox he found in 2018.

DECEMBER 14 2018 UPDATE – Neil Stad at Nuggets is still looking for someone knowledgeable in jukeboxes, to help him with the restoration project. Obviously as a small business/self-employed entrepreneur, his budget is not that big. Hopefully someone with the Christmas spirit can help him out.

Nuggets Used Books is on 45832 Wellington in Chilliwack.

If you can help, Neil’s number at the store is (604) 792-1950 and the Facebook page is here.

OCTOBER 5 ORIGINAL STORY – Neil Stad, the owner/operator of Nuggets Used Books on 45832 Wellington in Chilliwack, found a little gem for his store.

One minor hitch, he needs someone who is well versed in jukebox restoration, to help him get this musicbox back in working order and playing those stax of wax.

Don’t worry about filling this thing with tunes, Neil can take care of that!

It’s a Rowe AMI and by the look of the pictures, it’s in decent shape. When turned on, you can hear the hum of the motor, but that’s about it.

Neil told FVN : “I’ve always wanted a jukebox for the store, but I wasn’t about to pay an exorbitant price, until I found this!”

