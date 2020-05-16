Saturday UPDATE – Abbotsford Regional Hospital Reports No New Outbreaks

Abbotsford – MAY 16 UPDATE – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia: “There have been no new health-care outbreaks since the new acute-care outbreak in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital was announced yesterday, involving six staff and two patients. This is an ongoing investigation by the Fraser Health Authority. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

MAY 15 Original Story – Abbotsford Regional Hospital now has to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19. In her Friday May 15 statement to the Province, Dr. Bonnie Henry noted: “There has been one new acute-care outbreak at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

We have learned some nurses are part of a COVID outbreak at Abbotsford hospital. Fraser Health says 6 staff and 2 patients are infected @NEWS1130 — Renee Bernard (@Renee1130) May 16, 2020

“Public health teams are also continuing to provide support for community outbreaks in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

This comes as the Province goes into a Long Weekend and officials hold their collective breath that a spike in cases does not follow those that will travel regardless of the plea to stay at home and self-isolate.