Chilliwack – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 7, May 14, 2020 Featuring Glen and Sadie of 89.5 The Drive, Laura Koch of the Kwerks, with her New Single, Nancy Guitar + Tales From the Quarantine.
Related Articles
Chilliwack Tonight! Episode Six, May 7, 2020 (Mother’s Day Edition!) (VIDEO)
Chilliwack Tonight!Guests: Paula DeWit of Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Andrew Christopher Music, and Nancy Guitar of the chillTV talk show, Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Episode 2, April 9, 2020 (VIDEO)
chillTV – Chilliwack Tonight! with Mayor Ken Popove, Comedian/Entrepreneur Harry Doupe, Musical guest Mark Gruenheid of NOT Mentally Prepared, Nancy Guitar of Small Talk with Nancy Guitar, and introducing Rachel Caroline Plaza with COVIDeo Corner (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 7, May 14, 2020 Featuring Glen and Sadie of 89.5 The Drive, Laura Koch of the Kwerks, with her New Single, Nancy Guitar + Tales From the Quarantine (VIDEO)"