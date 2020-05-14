Welcome Wagon – The Latest COVID Victim

Toronto/Fraser Valley – Very Quietly , the always dependable Welcome Wagon, shut down among the COVID-19 pandemic. The 90 year old service is a door to door personal welcoming organization to many Canadian communities.

Without the face to face contact, the service doesn’t exist.

A special thanks to Carol Vance, who has been welcoming newcomers to Chilliwack for over 30 years.

From their website:

We know that news such as this is not good news and is not easy. Effective May 4, the decision to close Welcome Wagon Ltd. has been made. This decision has been very heartbreaking and difficult to make.

Welcome Wagon was inspired by frontier settlers and their Conestoga Wagons in the mid to late 1800’s. Their communal ways of greeting new settlers on the prairies laid the foundation for Welcome Wagon. Welcome Wagon Ltd was incorporated as a wholly Canadian operation in 1979. We have been very proud to serve you for these many years.

Thank you for supporting Welcome Wagon over the last 90 years. Best wishes.