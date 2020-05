Chilliwack – Open since 2017, the Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique on Wellington in Downtown Chilliwack is a treasure trove of goodies. Check out the high quality and name brand gently worn clothing , records, collectibles and memorabilia.

Grace and Terri will always greet you with a smile.

After being closed for march and April due to COVID, they have re-opened !

The Facebook page is here