UFV South Asian Studies Institute Receives $4K Grant From BC Historical Federation’s Centennial Legacy Fund (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF) announces the SouthAsian Studies Institute of the University of the Fraser Valley is a grant recipient of the2020 Centennial Legacy Fund in the amount of $4000.

The South Asian Studies Institute will put the funds towards a project called ​Missing aesthetics of early Sikh settlers in BC: Where are the women?​. The research project interrogates missing and omitted women’s stories in the experiences of early Sikh settlers in the first four decades of 20th Century BC.

In lieu of an annual conference this year, the fund recipient was announced via a recorded interview between BCHF President Shannon Bettles and UFV’sSouth Asian Studies Institute Satwinder Bains (Director), and Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra(Coordinator).