BC Extending State Of Emergency, Again – To May 26 (VIDEO)

Victoria – MAY 13 UPDATE – As B.C. moves toward its new normal, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, is extending the provincial state of emergency to support continued co-ordination of the pandemic response.

The current state of emergency is being extended through the end of the day on May 26, 2020. During the last two weeks of the provincial state of emergency, government has taken action to support British Columbians by:

supporting over 400 people’s transition from unsafe encampments in Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver, and Topaz Park and the Pandora corridor in Victoria, into safer, temporary accommodation as a first step toward more secure housing;

opening applications for the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, a one-time tax-free payment of $1,000 for eligible British Columbians;

making more supports available for communities following a rise in racist incidents targeting Asian people during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

building on measures to help the forest sector by deferring stumpage fees for three months to help people, communities and forest companies.

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18, 2020, after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency the previous day.

APRIL 29 UPDATE – The provincial state of emergency is being extended for the third time, to support the extraordinary measures taken by the Province under the Emergency Program Act to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“British Columbians have shown great leadership in our efforts to flatten the curve, but we can’t take our foot off the gas now,” said Premier John Horgan. “As we look toward the future and our ‘new normal,’ we must remember what got us to this point and continue to stay the course now to keep our communities and our loved ones safe.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has officially extended the state of emergency through the end of the day on May 12, 2020.

“I want to relay our government’s gratitude to the large majority of people who are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.,” Farnworth said. “By extending the state of emergency, we will continue to take action to keep our communities safe through this challenging time, and make sure we stay on the right path in the weeks and months ahead.”