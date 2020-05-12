RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Courtesy RCMP / Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Posted By: Don Lehn May 12, 2020

Fraser Valley – RCMP Need your help in locating Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan, 22, of Chilliwack.  Ms. Gilfillan was last in contact with a family member on May 5, 2020.

Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan is described as:

·         Caucasian female.

  • Height: 160 cm (5’3”).
  • Weight: 79 kg (175 lbs).
  • Hair: Brown.
  • Eyes: Blue.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Gilfillan they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Mackenzie’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

