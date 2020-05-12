Fraser Valley – RCMP Need your help in locating Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan, 22, of Chilliwack. Ms. Gilfillan was last in contact with a family member on May 5, 2020.
Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan is described as:
· Caucasian female.
- Height: 160 cm (5’3”).
- Weight: 79 kg (175 lbs).
- Hair: Brown.
- Eyes: Blue.
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Gilfillan they ask the public to remain watchful for her.
“Police and family are concerned for Mackenzie’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan"