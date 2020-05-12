Former Chief Forgoes College Hockey For Quebec League

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs forward and Boston College commitment Peter Reynolds notified the team this past week that he will forego his scholarship to Boston College and will commit to the Saint John Sea Dogs effective immediately.

Boston College has traditionally been a US College hockey power house.

NEWS: Peter Reynolds to the Saint John Sea Dogshttps://t.co/l5jwHGkPrZ — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) May 11, 2020

The Chilliwack Chiefs would like to thank Peter for his contributions to the organization, and the City of Chilliwack. The Chiefs organization wishes Peter and his family all the best in his future endeavours.