2020 PNE Prize Home Tickets Available

Vancouver – OK, the COVID pandemic has put the damper of concerts. The PNE has yet to officially throw in the towel. BUT, you can still buy tickets to win the PRIZE HOME !

PNE Prize Home 2020

This year’s Home is a jaw-dropping modern mountainside masterpiece, that will be located in the picturesque Sunstone Pemberton development– just 25 minutes away from Whistler, BC.



Defined as a Net Zero Ready home, this year’s three bedroom and 2.5-bath chalet style Home is one of a select few that holds the distinction of being able to produce as much energy as it consumes. Being Net Zero Ready also means the house features high-performance windows and doors as well as better insulated walls that can reduce electricity use by up to 80 per cent, reduce allergens and asthma triggers and even minimize outside noise.



Additionally, the Home features an open plan dining/living room, a luxurious kitchen with top grade JennAir and Whirlpool appliances from Coast Appliances, and stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors.



The Prize Home winner’s grand prize package is valued at over $2 million and includes: a robotic lawn mower, the Automower®, by Husqvarna, which comes with additional battery-powered yard equipment, and a Coast Spas Lifestyles outdoor living package that includes a deluxe hot tub and indoor two-person sauna.



In addition to the Grand Prize Package, ticket purchasers have the chance to win 1-of-5 $5,000 travel vouchers from Air Transat (no expiry dates), 1-of-5 vehicles from Brian Jessel BMW, 1-of-5 cash prizes, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley, and the Ultimate Pemberton Getaway Experience package.



Tickets



This year’s Lottery will feature ticket options for participants including a bundle of two tickets for $25, six tickets for $50, and fifteen tickets for $100.



PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-252-3688 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663. The call centre is open Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm and weekends from 9am – 3pm.



Air Transat early-bird prizes and travel vouchers details can be found here: https://www.pneprizehome.ca/bonus-draws/.



Check out the PNE Prize Home’s social account, @PNEPrizeHome on Facebook and Instagram for photos and a link to a virtual tour of the Home.