UPDATE – New Schools Under Construction – PICTURES

Chilliwack – While we continue our hunkering down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work continues on the construction of three schools in Chilliwack.

FVN took a few pictures during the Mother’s Day 30C record heat ( yes we know, our job can be tough at times).

“Imagine High” is the name for the new integrated arts and technology school. This will be down the street from AD Rundle Middle School and be housed in the renovated “old” UFV north campus.

Cascade Christian School will be next to Imagine High and also on the old UFV North Campus.

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt (stee-tahs lah-lem tot-ilt) is the name for the new south side K-8 school.