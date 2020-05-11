Seven Month Long Investigation – Illegal Chilliwack Drug Operation Shut Down

Chilliwack – A seven-month RCMP investigation has led to the dismantling of an operation allegedly responsible for the flow of illegal drugs.

An investigation initiated in November of 2019 by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU), targeted an individual suspected of supplying illegal drugs for trafficking in Chilliwack. Evidence gathered during their investigation led police to the execution of a succession of Controlled Substance and Drug Act (CDSA) search warrants of addresses in Chilliwack and Abbotsford linked to the street level distribution of illegal drugs in the region.

On February 28, 2020 CRU, supported Chilliwack frontline officers, Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT), and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) executed a (CDSA) search warrant of a residence in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue followed on March 31, 2020 by the execution of a CDSA search warrant at a second location in the 10000-block of Ponderay Street.

Drugs believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking, cash, loaded handguns, stolen property, explosive blasting caps, and a luxury vehicle were seized by police during the searches.

Police later seized a cache of rifles, ammunition, and handgun magazines from the locker.

On May 7, 2020, CRU, supported by the Abbotsford Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Abbotsford front line police officers, executed a CDSA search warrant of a residence in the 4600-block of Dixon Road, Abbotsford. Drugs believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, cutting agents, paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking, and cash were seized by police.

Six people arrested during the execution of the search warrants were released from custody by police.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA and criminal charges.

