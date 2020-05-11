Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce – ‎Chilliwack Give-A-Thon – Aiding Small Business

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, along with its partners, is planning the Chilliwack Give-A-Thon on Wednesday, June 10, to raise funds and rally businesses to support the not-for-profit and charitable organizations.

The 12 hour (9 AM to 9PM) Give-A-Thon will be taking place Virtually with some portions of it coming live out of Cowork Chilliwack. All donations will be accepted over the phone, via text or through the event page.

Donations of $2500 or more will be given a LIVE Feature either via ZOOM or Live from the Studio with amazing hosts.



Click on the link below for more information:

http://business.chilliwackchamber.com/events/details/chilliwack-give-a-thon-1697