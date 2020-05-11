Canada West Approves New Sports Sked Format – COVID Pending

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – Canada West announced revised regular season sport formats for the upcoming 2020-21 season Monday, as the conference works to best position university sport for an eventual return to play.

The UFV Cascades belong to Canada West.

The revised formats were approved by the CW Board of Directors, following more than a month of work by the CW Sport Committee and Board. The new formats will feature fewer games and less travel in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in significant disruptions to member finances. The revised formats will also allow for competition to occur in a condensed period of time should COVID-19 restrictions limit, but not eliminate the amount of time available to complete the 2020-21 season.

Several key principles guided the Board’s decision-making process, including:

· Protecting the health and safety of all involved in university sport.

· Providing CW members with conference formats that best ensure their short-term financial viability and long-term sustainability.

· Ensuring that health authorities in all four provinces provide clearance before members resume any competition.

A full breakdown of the new formats, which will be in place for a one-year period and revisited prior to the 2021-22 season, as they pertain to sports offered by the UFV Cascades can be found below.

“While there remains uncertainty around when university sport will return, the CW Board of Directors has worked diligently to ensure that when it does the conference and our members are prepared to navigate the difficult financial realities ahead of us,” said CW President Clint Hamilton.

“The revised sport formats reflect the financial constraints our members will find themselves in as both a direct and indirect result of COVID-19. We remain hopeful that we will be able to compete during the 2020-21 season and deliver an excellent university sport experience for our student-athletes.

“I’d like to thank the CW Sport Committee and my fellow Board members for their leadership through these challenging times. We look forward to continuing to work with our colleagues at U SPORTS and across the country to ensure university sport remains an integral part of the campus experience.”

Playoff formats, along with conference regular season schedules, will be released at a later date.

Ultimately a determination on Canada West’s 2020-21 season will be contingent on clearance from health authorities in all four Western provinces, member universities permitting sport competition, and the availability of venues suitable for Canada West competition.

FALL SPORTS

· MEN’S SOCCER (13 teams)

o Regular season:

§ 10 games per team

§ 2 divisions

§ Pacific Division (7 teams): 2 games vs. 4 teams + 1 additional game vs. 2 teams

§ Prairie Division (6 teams): 2 games vs. 5 teams

· WOMEN’S SOCCER (16 teams)

o Regular season:

§ 10 games per team

§ 3 divisions

§ B.C. Division (7 teams): 2 games vs. 4 teams + 1 additional game vs. 2 teams

§ Alberta Division (5 teams): 3 games vs. 2 teams + 2 games vs. 2 teams

§ Sask. / Manitoba Division (4 teams): 3 games vs. 2 teams + 4 games vs. 1 team

FALL & WINTER SPORTS

· MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (17 teams)

o Regular season:

§ 16 games per team

§ Three divisions

§ B.C. Division (7 teams): 3 games vs. 4 teams + 2 additional games vs. 2 teams

§ Alberta Division (5 teams): 4 games vs. 4 teams

§ Sask. / Manitoba Division (5 teams): 4 games vs. 4 teams

· MEN’S & WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (13 men’s and 14 women’s teams)

o 16 games per team

o Three divisions

§ B.C. Division: 5 teams

§ Alberta Division: 4 teams

§ Sask. / Manitoba Division: 4 teams (men’s) & 5 teams (women’s)

§ Divisions of 5 play each other 4 times

§ Divisions of 4 play each other 4 times + 4 additional in-division matches

CHAMPIONSHIP SPORTS

All CW championship sports will proceed during the 2020-21 season, including wrestling and golf. The requirement for wrestlers to have competed in two CW competitions prior to the conference championships has been waived for the coming year.

A determination on the 2021 schedule for women’s rugby sevens has not been made at this time.