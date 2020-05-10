Service Changes (Summer Schedule) For Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford + Mission) Transit Starting May 10

Abbotsford/Mission – In order to continue offering Central Fraser Valley Transit System customers with critical transportation solutions, BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the District of Mission are making adjustments to transit services as part of our response to COVID-19, starting May 10, 2020.

The service changes also take into account having sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while traveling on public transit in BC Transit communities.

BC Transit will be implementing modified summer level of service in the transit system starting Sunday, May 10.

The changes will include:

Implementation of modified summer level service

Minor service reductions on various routes throughout the system on weekdays and Saturdays

Affected routes include: 1 Highstreet/UFV 2 Highstreet/McMillan 3 Clearbrook/Huntingdon 7 Sumas Mountain/Downtown 22 East Townline (seasonally discontinued) 24 Centre Loop (seasonally discontinued) 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin (seasonally discontinued)

Minor schedule changes on various routes throughout the system on weekdays and Saturdays

Affected routes include: 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin via Hospital 6 Gladwin 12 UFV/Bourquin 17 Industrial/Bourquin 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford

For more information on BC Transit services, please visit BCTransit.com or call your local transit office.