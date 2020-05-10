Record Weekend Heat On Mothers Day Weekend

Chilliwack – Roger Pannett of Environment Canada confirmed what many suspected. The Mothers Day weekend had record heat.

On Saturday night, May 9, the record-breaking high minimum temperature was 13.3°C.( 6.4°C above normal). The previous high minimum record 12.6°C in 2019.)

On Mother’s Day – Sunday May 10th, a high mean record of 21.8C , ( 9.55 C above normal. Previous high mean 21.05°C in 2019)

Also on Mother’s Day, a Record-breaking 30.4 C (12.7 oC above normal and exceeding previous record of 29.5°C in 2019.)

Monday should see clouds and 26C and then back to normal with Showers and 18C.