BC Parks (Including Cultus Lake) Re-Opening Thursday May 14

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Parks are Re-Opening Thursday May 14.

For a list of parks re-opening, visit http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected/

For Frequently Asked Questions, visit:

http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/questions-answers/

Most provincial parks will open for day use only on May 14 and most campgrounds and backcountry camping will open on June 1. The Discover Camping reservation system will be back online on May 25 at 7 a.m. PT to accept camping reservations.

Visitors are reminded they are responsible for their own safety and to practice physical distancing by giving extra space when passing people on trails and in parking lots and practicing appropriate hygiene. In keeping with public health guidelines around non-essential travel, people are urged to only visit a park close to their home and avoid travelling to small communities. Some parks will remain closed at this time.

Cultus Lake Provincial Park

* Park advisories are updated during business hours, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm, excluding statutory holidays.