Abbotsford Berry Fest Cancelled, Other Downtown Events Barely Hanging On re: COVID

Abbotsford – The list of spring and summer cancellations continue to grow and this is playing a major role for the Downtown Abbotsford Business Association.

The Abbotsford Berry Fest has been cancelled for 2020. It usually brings 10 thousand to the downtown every July. Organizers will try again in 2021.

ADBA is trying for an alternative event. A fundraiser for COVID-19 relief on May 28 (5PM). All participating downtown businesses will receive $100 and all funds raised during the auction will go towards Downtown Abbotsford COVID-19 Relief.

The Spring Sidewalk Sale was cancelled back in March.

ADBA have decided to postpone the Spring Wine + Art Walk indefinitely. They are hoping to reschedule for sometime in June/July depending on the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

For more information downtownabbotsford.ca.