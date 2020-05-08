VTech Donate 550+ Baby Monitors To Chilliwack General Hospital and Fraser Valley Healthcare

Chilliwack/Toronto – The Chilliwack General Hospital and the Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation received a baby bonus.

VTech Toys Canada, known for developing products that bring innovative technology and fun together, is thanking all of the brave front-line health care workers dedicating themselves to the wellbeing of Canadians during these unprecedented times. In an effort to minimize healthcare teams’ exposure to patients, VTech has donated more than 550 baby monitors to hospitals in all around Canada including Chilliwack General Hospital and the Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation.

These baby monitor donations are vital in:

Providing two-way communication for staff and minimizing the number of times he/she needs to enter and leave a patient room.

Allowing intensive care units the unique ability to safely see and communicate into the isolated patient rooms.

Allowing for an expanded ICU care model that creates the opportunity to be more efficient in utilizing ICU nurses and respiratory therapy to deliver better care to more patients.

VTech has been working with Nurses, Respiratory Therapists and volunteer groups including a Greater Toronto Area based volunteer group called “Conquer COVID-19″ to facilitate baby monitor donations. The product model VTech have been sending out is the DM223-2, these monitors connect through a DECT 6.0 technology and not wi-fi, so it won’t interfere with other devices and machines in the hospital. VTech is continuing to partner with healthcare teams to provide monitors where needed as requests are coming in every day. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic health care workers across the country have put the welfare and safety of others above their own and VTech is expressing their sincerest gratitude and helping in any way they can.