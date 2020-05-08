Valley Toyota Gift $7K to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Chilliwack – Valley Toyota provided a gift of $7,000 to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. The funds will go toward the purchase of a Radiographic Fluoroscopy for the Chilliwack General Hospital.

“We are happy to have Valley Toyota as a supporter for health care in Chilliwack. Their generous gift is a great addition to help fund the Radiographic Fluoroscopy for Chilliwack General Hospital” Liz Harris Executive Director.

A Radiographic Fluoroscopy is medical imaging equipment that that shows a continuous X-ray image on a monitor, much like an X-ray movie and may be used alone as a diagnostic procedure, or may be used in conjunction with other diagnostic or therapeutic media or procedures.

It is urgently needed at Chilliwack General Hospital so the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is helping with the funding; the overall investment in this new equipment will be $1 million.

If you would like to help support the Radiographic Fluoroscopy or any other department you can do so by contacting the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for health care in Chilliwack. All funds raised in Chilliwack will directly support the Chilliwack General Hospital.