Runnin’ Free – Chilliwack, Cultus Lake, Langley Off Leach Dog Parks Re-Open

Fraser Valley- The City of Chilliwack is reopening the dog off-leash areas in Vedder Park and off of Sheffield Way, as well as the off-leash section of the Vedder North Dyke Trail between Lickman Road and Webster Road, as of Friday May 8.

In order to minimize the risk of virus transmission on contact surfaces, the tables and benches in the dog parks at Vedder Park and Sheffield will be temporarily wrapped and out of use. The gates will be altered so users can open and shut them by using their foot.

The off-leash dog park at Island 22 Regional Park will be re-opening Saturday, May 9.

Signage reminding users of physical distancing measures will be placed at each facility. In areas such as the entrances/exits where physical distancing cannot be maintained, dog park users will be asked to limit the number of people entering and exiting the facility to one family at a time. If users of the off-leash areas are not physical distancing inside the parks, the City will re-evaluate the situation.

For updates about the City of Chilliwack’s response to COVID-19, visit chilliwack.com/COVID19.

And in Cultus Lake:

In Langley – Parks, trails and community gardens will continue to stay open, and the City will now be opening the remaining dog off-leash parks Friday (May 8). Signs reinforcing these safety measures will be posted at the sites to ensure COVID-19 health measures are followed.