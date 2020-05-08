chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 7, 2020 – Teachers, Tragedy and Transit (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 7, 2020 – Teachers, Tragedy and Transit.
Your News This Week for Chilliwack, includes:
- Teachers pass no confidence motion against the Chilliwack School Board because of the School Boards rejection of arbitration ruling.
- Tragedy in ATV accident near Foley Lake.
- BC Transit to resume front door loading June 1st after modifications to busses.
AND … now you can ‘virtually’ graduate!
News Director: Don Lehn
