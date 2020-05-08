chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 7, 2020 – Teachers, Tragedy and Transit (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 7, 2020 – Teachers, Tragedy and Transit.

Your News This Week for Chilliwack, includes:

Teachers pass no confidence motion against the Chilliwack School Board because of the School Boards rejection of arbitration ruling.

Tragedy in ATV accident near Foley Lake.

BC Transit to resume front door loading June 1st after modifications to busses.

AND … now you can ‘virtually’ graduate!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your News, Your Way!™