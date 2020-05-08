Downtown Chilliwack BIA AGM To Be Held Virtually June 25 – Downtown Proud Awards TBA

Chilliwack – Unlike the outright cancellation of this years Fortin’s Vintage Classic Car Show and Party in the Park, this Downtown event was/is just a postponement.

The 8th Annual Downtown Proud Awards remain on hold but the BIA has told FVN that plans are in the works for some form of celebration. Those plans to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Downtown Chilliwack BIA AGM will be done virtually on June 25. 8 Directors to be elected with four property owners and four commercial tenants. All will have 2-year terms.



To keep up to date on changes, The BIA is asking everyone affected to follow on Facebook, Twitter and the BIA website.