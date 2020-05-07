APD Shuts Down Fraser Highway at Mount Lehman Road – MVA Motorcycle and Sedan (2PM Thursday)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the intersection of Fraser Highway and Mount Lehman Road just before 2OM Thursday afternoon following a motor vehicle collision.

The collision involved a motorcycle and sedan-type vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) remain on scene and have shut down the intersection as they investigate; the cause has yet to be determined.