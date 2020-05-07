Alleged Princess Avenue Drug House Searched By Chilliwack Mounties

Chilliwack – Drugs were seized by Chilliwack RCMP during the execution of a search warrant of an alleged Princess Avenue crime house.

On April 29, officers of the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Property Crime Section (CRU) supported by Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) and general duty officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of a house in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue. Drugs believed to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, property linked to thefts, and an automobile were seized by police.

Two people arrested during the execution of the search warrant were later released by police.

Following a thorough review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“Our investigation was initiated by calls we received to report unusual activity surrounding a house in a neighbourhood,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Police and neighbourhoods are working together to keep our community safe.”

Tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in your neighbourhood:

· Regular and unusual traffic patterns.

· Traffic stopping where a resident comes out to talk briefly to the occupants of a vehicle.

· House lights always on.

The RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on twitter @UFVRD_RCMP