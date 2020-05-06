Provincial Overdose Alert

For your safety: 1) Use an Overdose Prevention Site, if you can. They have precautions in place to keep you safe from overdose and COVID-19.



2) Pick up a naloxone kit. FIND A SITE. https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder Call ahead for hours.



3) Avoid using alone. Find a buddy or have someone check on you.



4) Talk to your doctor or nurse practitioner about how to access prescription medications to reduce overdose risk and prevent withdrawal.



Click here for more info.



Key messages for organizations:

Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling

9-1-1, administering naloxone and providing breaths Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator) Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos: https://towardtheheart.com/naloxone-training



THIS IS A PROVINCIAL ALERT

For more information on ways to stay safe while using substances during COVID-­19 please check the BCCDC website