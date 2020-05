Abbotsford – Join AbbyPD’s Cst Estee Clifford & her family as she reads:

Book #2 – In My Heart: A Book of Feelings by Jo Witek

Although classes aren’t in session, homeschooling goes on! In support of community’s parents and children, the Abbotsford Police Department is presenting a unique approach to story time.

Stay tuned for the next book- NEXT week 🙂 ENJOY

AbbyPD Storytime with Cst Clifford & Family Book #2 Join AbbyPD's Cst Estee Clifford & her family as she reads:Book #2 – In My Heart: A Book of Feelings by Jo WitekAlthough classes aren’t in session, homeschooling goes on! In support of our community’s parents and children, the Abbotsford Police Department is presenting a unique approach to story time. Stay tuned for the next book- NEXT week 🙂 ENJOY Posted by Abbotsford Police Department on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

or