Abbotsford School Board Chair Stan Petersen Message For Students, Families, Staff and Community Partners

Abbotsford – On Tuesday, The Chair of the Abbotsford School Board took to YouTube to update the status of Abbotsford Schools.

Stan Petersen, on behalf of the Abbotsford Board of Education stated: Our vision as a school district has always been to provide our students with a world-class, innovative, and individualized educational experience for every student, and that continues to be our goal as we work in this new interim normal during COVID-19.