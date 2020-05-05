GoFundMe for Chilliwack Volunteer Firefighter Undergoing Major Amputation

Chilliwack, Back on April 30, the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society posted the life changing news about one of their own, Jon.

Our brother and fellow member of the Chilliwack Fire Department goes in for a life changing surgery.

A Hemipelvectomy. This means a complete amputation of his right leg at the hip.

Although this will halt Jon’s career as a POC Firefighter, it also means he will be cancer free. For that, we are extremely grateful.

For the past 8 years Jon has served his community proudly as a Paid On-Call firefighter. Personally having one of the highest percentage of calls responded to. He wears the helmet of team leader here at Hall 1 downtown and he wears it well.

Jon, you are very well respected and loved by all members of the CFD. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family as you all navigate through these challenging times. No doubt that you will recover quickly and be back at the hall with your great sense of humour and contagious smile in no time!

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to cover expenses. To view the GoFundMe, please visit: gf.me/v/c//jons-amputation-surgery-and-rehabilitation

Courtesy Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society