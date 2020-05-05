FVN AM News Tuesday May 5,2020. Abby Air Show Cancelled, CHWK Flight Fest Up In The Air (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Tuesday May 5,2020. Abby Air Show Cancelled, CHWK Flight Fest Up In The Air, UFV and TWU Sports, Cinco de Mayo, COVID Cases at FV Specialty Poultry.
