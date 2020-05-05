Chilliwack Mounties Bust Two Langley Based Auto Theft Suspects

Chilliwack/Langley – Two Langley men were arrested during an RCMP investigation of an early morning vehicle theft.

The arrests stem from a call made to the Chilliwack RCMP on April 29, shortly after 4AM to report unusual activities of two men associated to a pickup truck in the 46000-block of Chilliwack River Road.

When the pickup was spotted speeding along Vedder Road by a front line officer a tire deflation device was deployed by police to disabled the vehicle which was quickly located abandoned on Evans Road. Investigators identified the pickup as a vehicle reported stolen to the Chilliwack RCMP earlier the same morning.

Two men from Langley -aged 24 and 25- were arrested during a search of the area, by general duty officers supported by Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS). Evidence seized during the arrests linked the individuals to the allegedly stolen pickup.

Both men were later released from custody.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report from the RCMP to the BC Prosecutors Service for their assessment of criminal charges.