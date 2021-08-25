Red Cross Adding to BC Financial Support for Wildfire Evacuees

Victoria – The Province of BC is teaming with the Canadian Red Cross to provide additional financial assistance to help people meet the immediate needs associated with being evacuated due to wildfires.

Financial assistance will be provided by the Red Cross to eligible households in one of three ways:

$2,000 to eligible B.C. households whose primary residence has been severely affected by this season’s wildfires, based on structural loss information provided by EMBC; or

$2,000 to eligible households who were evacuated from the Lytton region due to wildfires; or

$1,200 for B.C. households under mandatory evacuation order for longer than 10 consecutive days during the 2021 wildfire season.

Financial assistance provided through the Red Cross will not affect eligibility for supports through the provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

FYI:

British Columbians can make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires online: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/85877/donate/1

By calling (toll-free) 1 800 418-1111; or

By texting FIRES to 45678.

Information about the services offered by the Red Cross is available at www.redcross.ca/2021bcfires

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

You can follow the latest wildfire news:

On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

and https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC

On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo