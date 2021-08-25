Masks Now Mandatory in All Indoor Public Spaces on UFV Campuses – Pop Up Clinics

Fraser Valley – In response to rising COVID-19 cases and as students return to in-person learning on campus, the Provincial Health Officer and the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training have announced new health and safety measures for universities in BC including UFV.

Masks:

As of Wednesday, August 25 masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces on UFV campuses including classrooms, lobbies, washrooms, hallways, stairwells, elevators, and labs.

For staff and faculty, masks must be worn in all UFV indoor public spaces except if alone in your private office or workspace.

Vaccinations:

On Monday, August 23, the Government of British Columbia announced that proof of vaccination will be required through the BC Vaccine card in order to attend certain non-essential social and recreational gatherings and events. The measures set out by the Province will, as relevant, apply to post-secondary campuses including UFV.

Currently, students, faculty, and staff will be required to show proof of vaccination in the following circumstances:

Students living in on-campus housing – proof of first vaccination will be required through the BC Vaccine Card by September 7 and full vaccination by Oct. 24. UFV recognizes that a transition period beyond September 7 may be needed for students arriving from outside BC and Canada in order to access vaccinations and obtain a BC Vaccine Card. Further information will be provided in the coming week.

– proof of first vaccination will be required through the BC Vaccine Card by September 7 and full vaccination by Oct. 24. UFV recognizes that a transition period beyond September 7 may be needed for students arriving from outside BC and Canada in order to access vaccinations and obtain a BC Vaccine Card. Further information will be provided in the coming week. Students participating in off-campus activities – UFV students who are required to follow all regulations of the external partner when participating in off-campus activities (for example medical clinical placements) will require proof of partial vaccination with one dose by September 13 and full vaccination seven days after dose two by Oct. 24.

– UFV students who are required to follow all regulations of the external partner when participating in off-campus activities (for example medical clinical placements) will require proof of partial vaccination with one dose by September 13 and full vaccination seven days after dose two by Oct. 24. Athletics – Students, faculty and staff using UFV gyms and recreational facilities will require proof of partial vaccination (one dose) by September 13 and proof of full vaccination seven days after dose two by Oct. 24.

Students, faculty and staff using UFV gyms and recreational facilities will require proof of partial vaccination (one dose) by September 13 and proof of full vaccination seven days after dose two by Oct. 24. Dining – anyone choosing to dine in one of the eateries on campus will require proof of vaccination as above, unless you are purchasing food to take elsewhere.

We understand you have questions and we will provide more information regarding the implementation of the BC Vaccine Card, and on-campus activities that require it, as we learn more. UFV’s main priorities are your health and wellness, and the university will continue to work with Fraser Health, the Provincial Health Officer, and the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training as these requirements evolve.

As a reminder please note that pop-up vaccination clinics will be on the UFV Abbotsford and Chilliwack campuses in the weeks ahead.

Pop-up clinic locations & dates

Abbotsford Student Union Building – Atrium/Evered Hall:

August 23 — 1-4 pm

Sept 7 — 2:30-4:30 pm

Sept 9 — 2:30-4:30 pm

Sept 16 — 2:30-4:30 pm

Sept 20 — 2:30-4:30 pm

Chilliwack campus: