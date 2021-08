Abbotsford/Langley – Abbotsford Police are asking you to help locate Hunter Keys.

Hunter is believed to have been seen in the Langley Area on August 24, 2021.

He is Caucasian, 11 years old, 5’7″ with a slim build and short light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts – Call 604-859-5225 or txt 222973