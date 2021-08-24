Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Zeeshan N Khan President & Executive Director Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association (VIDEO) TOPICS:Small Talk with Nancy Guitar Posted By: Don Lehn August 24, 2021 Fraser Valley – Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Zeeshan N Khan President & Executive Director Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association. Zeeshan talks about the free BBQ for seniors, how it came about and why. BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
