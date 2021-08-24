Mission Overdose Awareness Community Arts Dialogues in August

Mission – The Mission Overdose Community Action Team (MOCAT) bring together multiple stakeholders to support & facilitate partnerships,coordinate programs & services,address gaps,and plan for coordinated community action on the opioid crisis.

Part of their mandate includes outreach.

An information picnic and art making dialogue is on Thursday August 26 and an artwalk on First Avenue is August 31 (International Overdose Day).

Facebook information is here.

These community arts dialogues are in conjunction with the City of Mission.



