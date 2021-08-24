Masks are Again Required on BC Transit

Fraser Valley – Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and in alignment with TransLink, BC Transit is requiring the use of face coverings in BC Transit communities across the province, effective Wednesday, August 25.

The remainder of BC Transit’s safety measures, reviewed by both the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, also remain in place to ensure a safe environment for our employees, customers and communities.

These include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities;

Protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service;

Encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick;

Practicing proper hand hygiene including washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19 and our ongoing policies, go to: bctransit.com/covid19