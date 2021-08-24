Community Foundations Month September 2021: Officially Proclaimed in B.C.

Surrey – September has been formally proclaimed as Community Foundations Month in British Columbia. The initiative aims to educate British Columbians about community foundations’ role in supporting non-profits and charities in their community. “We want to bring this important month to the forefront as community foundations in BC allow citizens to give back to their local communities in a way that builds a sustainable source of funding,” said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of the SurreyCares Community Foundation. “This year in particular Community Foundations Month is also a month to acknowledge the important work of volunteers, charities, and not-for-profit organizations across our province who have done such extraordinary work supporting our communities during the pandemic.”

British Columbia is home to 49 of Canada’s 191 community foundations. Therefore, they make significant philanthropic contributions to their communities across the province.

Community foundations work with donors and partners to create permanent endowment funds and then use the income to support local charities. The original capital is endowed so that it generates income in perpetuity. Community foundations help guide volunteer efforts and financial support to where it will have the greatest impact. We also work to convene local partnerships and conversations around emerging issues.

John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares Community Foundation invites you to reach out, “Let us help you, help those charities that do amazing work in our community – reach out to find out how.”

SurreyCares Community Foundation invites citizens and businesses to share their passion for the community by supporting the Smart and Caring Surrey Community Fund.