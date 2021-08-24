BREAKING – BC Brings Back Mask Mandate for ALL Indoor Public Spaces

Fraser Valley/Victoria (With files from CBC) – Don’t toss the mask, you WILL Need it…again.

BC has reintroduced a province-wide mask mandate for indoor spaces across the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the reinstatement during a news conference on Tuesday. The new mandate applies to people aged 12 and older in B.C. and goes into place on Wednesday.

“We now know that there is still a need for certain measures to be taken,” said Henry, citing rising case counts in the province.

The major uptick in the Delta Variant is part of this edict.

Indoor spaces include grocery stores, city halls, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transit, taxis or office buildings where services to public are provided.

This points to the “Stage 4” re-opening plan to be in jeopardy for a September start. This also on the heels of the “vaccination card” to be rolled out September 13 on line and with hard copy.