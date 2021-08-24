POSTPONED Until 2022 – Blanc on the Beach – Inaugural Event for Cultus Lake Park Community Events and Engagement Committee

Cultus Lake – AUGUST 24 UPDATE – The Cultus Lake Park Community Events and Engagement Committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming event, Blanc on the Beach that was scheduled to take place September 11, 2021, until 2022. The decision results from the rising COVID-19 cases within the province and the uncertainty surrounding progression into Phase Four of British Columbia’s Restart Plan.

On behalf of the Community Events and Engagement Committee members, organizers wish to extend their gratitude to the community that supported this event and purchased tickets to attend.

Staff will contact individuals who have purchased tickets to Blanc on the Beach, to make arrangements for reimbursement. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Nadeau at 604-769-8124 or email [email protected].

Cultus Lake Park appreciates your understanding and continued support as we look forward to hosting you at Blanc on the Beach in 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 18 – Cultus Lake Park Community Events and Engagement Committee will be hosting “Blanc on the Beach” September 11, 2021, on Main Beach at Cultus Lake Park from 4:30pm to 10:00pm.

All the profits from this event will be donated to the Cultus Lake Park’s Foreshore Reserve Fund.

This community-centric event aim to bring neighbours together in celebration of local relationships while raising funds in support of Cultus Lake Park’s Foreshore Reserve Fund.

Come dressed in your best white attire, and experience an evening filled with local food, drink and musical talent at the Fraser Valley’s gem, Cultus Lake.Cultus Lake Park’s Lakeside Beach Club culinary team will be preparing a variety of small bite canape style modern cuisine that fresh, local, sustainable, and positively delicious.

The evening will kick off with the smooth sounds of the widely admired Golden Ears Jazz Band followed by local singer/songwriter Tarl Feser performing with his flair for Rock n’ Roll. An intimate art exhibit featuring local illustrators will be there for your viewing from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Tickets are on sale at $160 each plus GST and will be available for purchase online at www.cultuslake.bc.ca/events/blanc-on-the-beach/or by emailing [email protected]

Ticket price includes all food, two complimentary drink tickets to be redeemed for your choice of wine or beer and parking.