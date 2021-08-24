BC Cancer Foundation Tour de Cure – Saturday August 28

Abbotsford – On Saturday August 28, thousands of participants all across the province will embark on the Tour de Cure presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser, now with a new name.

This year’s event is virtual, with participants taking whichever route they choose in local communities all across the province, including in Abbotsford.

The Tour de Cure helps power cancer research across the province, benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation which is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer.

Funds raised by participants directly impact individuals and families facing cancer in our communities. Every dollar raised stays in B.C. to break down cancer.

Motorists are urged to be on the lookout for cyclists, and to slow down to respect their safety on Aug. 28th

And, if you spot any riders in your community, be sure to cheer them on as they ride to power cancer research and save more lives!

While participants will be riding in communities all over the province, The Tour de Cure has organized several suggested routes where there may be more cyclist traffic throughout the day, including in Abbotsford.

“Postponing the ride last year was devastating,” says Sarah Roth, President & CEO of BC Cancer Foundation. “For 12 years we’ve hosted BC’s largest fundraiser and we took time, through the pandemic, to plan a come back for 2021, so we could emerge stronger than ever to help every British Columbian facing cancer.”

The Tour de Cure features a 100 km cycling challenge on August 28, 2021. Participants can take part from anywhere, all they need is a bike, helmet and the resolve to go the distance to help power research that saves lives.

For registered participant Sharon Wayman, cycling is her way to take action, honour loved ones facing cancer, and help pay it forward. The cancer survivor hadn’t been on a bike in decades when she decided it was an impactful way for her to bring awareness to the cause.

“I ride to honour my family members who are currently going through cancer. With every pedal, I think of them and everyone who has been touched by the disease,” says Sharon who will be hitting the road for the Tour de Cure in August.

The Tour de Cure will also feature mapped routes in six communities across the province, purposefully centred near BC Cancer’s care sites; Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Prince George.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the BC Cancer Foundation as the presenting sponsor of the Tour de Cure. Our team at Wheaton knows all too well that cancer is relentless, and we in turn, will be relentless in our support for this movement to power the greatest scientific and medical leaders on the planet, right here in our own backyard at BC Cancer,” says Randy Smallwood, CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals and team captain of Silver Bullets.

With Tour de Cure, there are no boundaries! You can form a team anywhere, start collecting donations and then hit the road in any community, as long as you’re following local health guidelines. To learn more about the Tour de Cure, please visit www.tourdecure.ca or find us on social media:

