SURVEY Ends August 31- Harrison Wants Your Input on Proposed Off Leash Dog Park

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs wants your feedback on potential locations for an off-leash dog park.
Once a location can be determined, further consultation will take place to determine features and design concepts.
There’s no age limit on this important discussion. Whether you’re a senior citizen or a youth still at school, your opinion counts.
Proposal are on the map from the Village:
Responses to this survey will be accepted until August 31, 2021.
Take the survey at www.getintoitharrison.ca.
