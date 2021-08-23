OPINION – BC’s Temporary Proof of Vaccine Mandate Necessary for Businesses – Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey – Monday’s BC Government announcement of a short-term measure for proof of vaccination is necessary to increase vaccination rates and to ensure the safety of consumers and workers.“The goal in the future is to have a coordinated, national approach to show proof of vaccination,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “A short-term proof of immunization strategy is an important temporary measure that the Surrey Board of Trade has been calling for to the BC Government as well as to the Federal Government.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s Provincial Health Officer, briefed the COVID-19 Industry Engagement Table this morning on today’s announcement. The Surrey Board of Trade is a member of this industry table. The Surrey Board of Trade Pandemic Rapid Response Business Centre brings you this information – important for your business and workforce.

“We support a centralized, Canada-wide approach to COVID-19 proof-of immunization that could be easily used to confirm vaccination status for international and domestic use. Without inter-provincial harmonization, Canada risks a piecemeal approach, making life more difficult and unpredictable for individuals and employers during an already uncertain time. Many of our businesses do business across Canada, trading goods and travelling across the country for business-related reasons.”

“We expect that there will be many questions by employers, employees along with technology education that will be required.”

Implementing proof-of-immunization encourages more Canadians to get vaccinated and allow more businesses to safely reopen and remain open with the possibility of future outbreaks still uncertain. Public health restrictions, such as capacity limits, could then be modified accordingly based on the lower risk involved with close contact among fully vaccinated individuals. Encouraging people to get vaccinated will reduce possible impacts to mutations.