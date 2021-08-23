Filming in Mill Lake Park on Thursday August 26

Posted By: Don Lehn August 23, 2021

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsfoird has released a Notice of Filming.

Be aware of film activity at the boardwalk at Mill Lake Park Thursday, August 26 from 11am – 4pm.

The production is called “Love by the Book”. It’s a TV movie for Hallmark by Book Love Productions Inc.

The Pathway will remain open, but during the filming of the walk and talk scenes on the Boardwalk, there will be up to three minute lockups for pedestrians to ensure a safe and positive filming experience.

From Creative BC:

LOVE BY THE BOOK
Local Production Company: Book Love Productions
Executive Producer: Kim Arnott, Ivan Hayden
Director: Heather Hawthorn Doyle
Production Manager: Jerry Pender
Production Coordinator: Ted Emerson
Location Manager: Karen Zajac
Assistant Location Manager: Jason Samson
BG Casting: La Hilts
Schedule: 8/9/2021 – 8/27/2021
Production Address: 601 – 2400 Boundary Road, Burnaby, Canada, V5M 3Z3
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (604) 628 – 3150
