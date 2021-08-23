Filming in Mill Lake Park on Thursday August 26

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsfoird has released a Notice of Filming.

Be aware of film activity at the boardwalk at Mill Lake Park Thursday, August 26 from 11am – 4pm.

The production is called “Love by the Book”. It’s a TV movie for Hallmark by Book Love Productions Inc.

The Pathway will remain open, but during the filming of the walk and talk scenes on the Boardwalk, there will be up to three minute lockups for pedestrians to ensure a safe and positive filming experience.

From Creative BC:

LOVE BY THE BOOK Local Production Company: Book Love Productions Executive Producer: Kim Arnott, Ivan Hayden Director: Heather Hawthorn Doyle Production Manager: Jerry Pender Production Coordinator: Ted Emerson Location Manager: Karen Zajac Assistant Location Manager: Jason Samson BG Casting: La Hilts Schedule: 8/9/2021 – 8/27/2021 Production Address: 601 – 2400 Boundary Road, Burnaby, Canada, V5M 3Z3 Email: [email protected] Tel: (604) 628 – 3150