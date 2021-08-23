City of Abbotsford Hiring Election Officials for the September Civic By-Election. Application Deadline is Wednesday, August 25

TOPICS:
FVN

Posted By: Don Lehn August 23, 2021

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is hiring election officials for the September By-Election. The application deadline is Wednesday, August 25.

Abbotsford will be voting in two elections with in one week. This one if to replace Bruce Banman as a City Councilor (the other election is the Federal Vote on September 20)

Positions Available:

Alternate Presiding Election Official

Election Official

Presiding Election Official

It is mandatory for all election workers to attend an online training session, prior to working the election.

For more information or to apply visit http://abbotsford.ca/election.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "City of Abbotsford Hiring Election Officials for the September Civic By-Election. Application Deadline is Wednesday, August 25"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.