City of Abbotsford Hiring Election Officials for the September Civic By-Election. Application Deadline is Wednesday, August 25

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is hiring election officials for the September By-Election. The application deadline is Wednesday, August 25.

Abbotsford will be voting in two elections with in one week. This one if to replace Bruce Banman as a City Councilor (the other election is the Federal Vote on September 20)

Positions Available:

Alternate Presiding Election Official

Election Official

Presiding Election Official

It is mandatory for all election workers to attend an online training session, prior to working the election.

For more information or to apply visit http://abbotsford.ca/election.