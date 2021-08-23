Chilliwack Rotary Second Ever One-Day Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 28 – Townsend Park

Chilliwack – It worked so well in 2020 as the pandemic settled in, that Chilliwack Rotary will do it again.

Chilliwack Rotary is holding its second ever one-day OUTDOOR book sale on Saturday August 28 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Rotary Service Building at Townsend Park is again filling up with books, and this is the first of the sales before the annual book sale later in the year. This event will be weather permitting.

The event is in the parking lot behind the Rotary Building at 44870 Wolfe Road (between Townsend Park and the Water Treatment plant).

There will be a huge selection of books, DVDs and records with most priced from $1.00-$5.00.

All the money raised goes to support Rotary projects such as the Rotary Trail, “Feed the Kids” program, and other community initiatives.

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT BRING DONATIONS ON THE DAY OF THE SALE.