Agassiz Speedway – Saturday, August 28th – John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational Featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets

Agassiz – The next race at Agassiz Speedway is Saturday, August 28.
John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets.
This Street Stock Invitational breaks down as such:
First Place $500, Second Place $300, Third Place $200, Forth Place $150, Fifth place down guaranteed $100
Pit Gates open for Drivers and Crew at 2pm – $30 Pit Fees
Spectator Gates open at 4:30PM
Fees and information can be found at www.agassizspeedway.com
