Agassiz Speedway – Saturday, August 28th – John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational Featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets

Posted By: Don Lehn August 23, 2021

Agassiz – The next race at Agassiz Speedway is Saturday, August 28.

John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets.

This Street Stock Invitational breaks down as such:

First Place $500, Second Place $300, Third Place $200, Forth Place $150, Fifth place down guaranteed $100

Pit Gates open for Drivers and Crew at 2pm – $30 Pit Fees

Spectator Gates open at 4:30PM

Fees and information can be found at www.agassizspeedway.com

