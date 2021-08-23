Agassiz Speedway – Saturday, August 28th – John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational Featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets

Agassiz – The next race at Agassiz Speedway is Saturday, August 28.

John O’Reilly Street Stock Invitational featuring Street Stocks, Late Models, Hornets and Midgets.



This Street Stock Invitational breaks down as such:

First Place $500, Second Place $300, Third Place $200, Forth Place $150, Fifth place down guaranteed $100



Pit Gates open for Drivers and Crew at 2pm – $30 Pit Fees



Spectator Gates open at 4:30PM

Fees and information can be found at www.agassizspeedway.com