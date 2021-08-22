RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Jennifer Lynn Pietsch

Chilliwack – CHilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 20, of Chilliwack. Ms. Pietsch was last seen on August 19, 2021 in the 46000-block of Valleyview Road.

RCMP/Jennifer Lynn Pietsch

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 157 cm (5’02);

Weight: 49 kg (108 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: brown;

Vehicle: 2007 Hyundai Accent BC licence plate KS555G.

Investigators believe Ms. Pietsch has travelled to the greater Vancouver area and are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Jennifer’s wellbeing and believe she may be in need of medical attention, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Pietsch to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).